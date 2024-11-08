First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 18861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
