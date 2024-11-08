First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 18861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after acquiring an additional 495,941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 696,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

