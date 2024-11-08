First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

CIBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 106,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

