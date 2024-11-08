First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.12 and last traded at $224.12, with a volume of 70444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.83.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.