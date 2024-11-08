First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $28.23. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 27,021 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FSFG shares. Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

