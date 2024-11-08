First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.