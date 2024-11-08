First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.