First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $287,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 552,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

