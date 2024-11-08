First Advantage (NYSE:FA) versus Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) Financial Review

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 3.24% 13.94% 7.72% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Advantage and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 3 4 0 2.57 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 313.10%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Green Street Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $756.89 million 3.59 $37.29 million $0.16 116.88 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Summary

First Advantage beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Green Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.