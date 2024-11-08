Financial Strategies Group Inc. Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $402.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $255.73 and a one year high of $413.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

