Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.20. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $275.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

