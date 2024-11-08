Financial Review: Winland (WELX) vs. Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Winland and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Winland
|$4.79 million
|$2.01 million
|5.91
|Winland Competitors
|$2.79 billion
|$358.08 million
|71.00
Winland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Winland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Winland
|74.08%
|N/A
|N/A
|Winland Competitors
|-61.35%
|-21.74%
|-6.56%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Winland has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Winland competitors beat Winland on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Winland Company Profile
Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.
