Financial Comparison: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86 DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR 0 0 0 0 0.00

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 0.88% 2.14% 1.67% DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $659.66 million 2.88 $11.88 million $0.09 316.92 DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR.

Summary

LiveRamp beats DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR

Diebold Nixdorf AG provides information technology (IT) solutions and services primarily to retail banks and retailers. It operates through Banking and Retail segments. The company's hardware portfolio comprises ATMs, cash recycling systems, cash processing, automated teller safes, and transaction terminals. Its software portfolio consisting of programmable ePOS systems or self-checkout systems related to the checkout area; and omni-channel software to link digital and stationary sales channel. The company also offers professional services, such as software adaptation and integration of mobile technologies to the IT environment of its customers; and banking, retail, and process consulting services. It serves in Germany, Europe, Americas, Africa, and Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf AG in September 2016. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paderborn, Germany. Diebold Nixdorf AG is a subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA.

