Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

Finance of America Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

FOA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The company has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

