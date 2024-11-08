Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,460 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $49,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $47.96. 675,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,118. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.