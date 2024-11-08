Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 112,610 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,753 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $70,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $11.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.58.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

