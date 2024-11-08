Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

FIS traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

