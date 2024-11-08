Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 374,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.