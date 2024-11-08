Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FNF traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 269,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

