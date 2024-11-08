Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,543.00 and last traded at $5,540.00, with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,500.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $672 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,284.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,979.81.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $115.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 11.52%.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement
About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.
