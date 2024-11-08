Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the previous session’s volume of 6,687 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $9.29.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

