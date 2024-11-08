Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eyenovia Stock Up 2.6 %
EYEN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
Several analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.
