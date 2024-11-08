Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

