Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,084. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

