Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.54.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $181.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $8,361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

