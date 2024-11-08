Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

QSR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,097,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,059,000 after buying an additional 1,119,582 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,398,000 after buying an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after buying an additional 536,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.