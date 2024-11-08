European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.43 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 81.74 ($1.06). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 686,875 shares.

European Assets Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £299.58 million, a P/E ratio of 836.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.43.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,064.83). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

