Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,870 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $119,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,039,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,194,466.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce



EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

