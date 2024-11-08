Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LOPE FY2024 Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $8.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.98. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $164.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

