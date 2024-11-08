Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BEAM FY2024 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.80) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.75). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,485. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.