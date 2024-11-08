Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RYAM Q2 Earnings

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 1,648,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,715 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 226.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

