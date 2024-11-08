EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Catherine Robson Purchases 3,155 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider Catherine Robson acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$31.63 ($20.95) per share, with a total value of A$99,792.65 ($66,087.85).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.28.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

