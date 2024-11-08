EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.48 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 160.50 ($2.09). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 160.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 3,267 shares.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,050.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

