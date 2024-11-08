Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lessened by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

