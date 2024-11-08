Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGRO remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
Enstar Group Company Profile
