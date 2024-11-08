Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enpro also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.75-7.00 EPS.

Enpro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NPO opened at $163.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro has a 12 month low of $116.43 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPO

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.