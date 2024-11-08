Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,143. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $622.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

