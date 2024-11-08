Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $20.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $818.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $901.75 and a 200 day moving average of $867.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.