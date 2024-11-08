Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $1,015.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $797.58 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $901.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $867.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

