Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMTY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

