Eight Capital Increases Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$45.00

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

PRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Propel from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

PRL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 169,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Propel will post 5.3923205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

