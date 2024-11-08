Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 86,020 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 64.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

