Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($29.29) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.29), with a volume of 1600000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EBQ
Ebiquity Price Performance
About Ebiquity
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ebiquity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.