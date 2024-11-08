Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($29.29) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.29), with a volume of 1600000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

