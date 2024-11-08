Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,107 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.85. The company had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $210.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

