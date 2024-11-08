Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $10.82 on Friday, hitting $592.99. The stock had a trading volume of 838,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.77 and a 200 day moving average of $480.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.66 and a 12-month high of $598.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

