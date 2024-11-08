Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,239,000 after purchasing an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. 177,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

