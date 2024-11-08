Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $582,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $4,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $621,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. 284,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.