Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after acquiring an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $110,663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,323 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,965. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NVT stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 265,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.