Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 107.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 186,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,161. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

