Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC by 1,282.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 145,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,408. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

