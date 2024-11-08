Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 118.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 314.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 298,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.15. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $26.80.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.